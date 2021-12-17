Watch Turnstile make their late night TV debut on ‘Seth Meyers’

Baltimore hardcore punks Turnstile made their late night television debut this week with an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

The band performed two cuts from their latest album ‘GLOW ON’, opener ‘MYSTERY’ along with ‘T.L.C. (TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION’. Watch the high-energy performance below:

‘GLOW ON’ arrived back in August of this year. In a five-star review of the new record, NME praised the eclectic range of genres the band drew on while making the album.

“In 2018, upon the release of their last album ‘Time & Space’, NME called Turnstile “the new shape of punk to come,” a hardcore band intent on tearing down boundaries and disrupting rock music’s status quo,” it read.

“Three years on, as they release their third full-length record, ‘GLOW ON’, even the ‘punk’ term now feels too restrictive: this is an album that shuns almost any traditional categorisation, and is all the more thrilling for it.”

In September, Turnstile announced UK and European tour dates for next year in support of ‘GLOW ON’. The band will kick off the run of dates in early February with a show at the Kentish Town Forum in London before gigs in Berlin, Hamburg and more.