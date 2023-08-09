Watch Turnstile throw the first pitch at the Baltimore Orioles game

Turnstile had the honour of throwing the first pitch at the Orioles baseball game on Tuesday, August 8 in their hometown of Baltimore, Maryland.

The Baltimore Orioles game against the Houston Astros was held at Oriole Park in Camden Yards. Turnstile walked out to the mound with guitarist Pat McCrory throwing the ceremonial first pitch. His bandmates, frontman Brendan Yates, drummer Daniel Fang and bassist Franz Lyons stood behind him in support.

Speaking to broadcaster Melanie Newman during a pre-pitch interview, McCrory shared that the Orioles are inspiring some songs after he was asked what they would write in a song about the baseball team.

“Their season right now is inspiring some songs. We honestly might have a demo already somewhere waiting, you just have them get ahold of us,” he said. The guitarist also took the time to describe his perfect day at an Orioles game, sharing that all he needs is a hotdog, a collectible cup, his mum and his friends.

Yates also added: “We all grew up coming here, so to have family here and to be at the park at an evening game is just a really cool experience. We’re just happy to be here.”

Turnstile recently wrapped up serving as opening support for Blink-182 on their North American tour. They were also nominated for Best Rock Song, Best Rock Performance, and Best Metal Performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Last month, the band had to cancel their London show at Brixton Academy due to the venue’s continued closure.

They also debuted a new song earlier this year called ‘Listening’ as part of the third season of Tim Robinson’s Netflix sketch show I Think You Should Leave.

The show’s fourth episode features a song by a group called The Everything-You-Knows, who are made up of Turnstile’s Yates, McCrory, Fang and Lyons.