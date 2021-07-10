Watch Twenty One Pilots host a submarine party in video for ‘Saturday’

Twenty One Pilots have shared a new video for recent single ‘Saturday’ – you can watch it below.

The Ohio duo – comprised of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun – released their sixth album ‘Scaled And Icy’ back in May, after previewing the project with the singles ‘Shy Away’ and ‘Choker’.

Twenty One Pilots’ next single, ‘Saturday’, followed soon after, and now the duo have shared a video for the upbeat party-ready track, which sees Joseph and Dun host a deep sea gig.

The Andrew Donoho-directed clip was filmed over the period of a week in multiple locations, including a specially built underwater set and a functioning submarine. You can watch the video for ‘Saturday’ below:

Last month, Twenty One Pilots announced details of their ‘Takeøver Tour’, which includes live dates in London next year.

The tour will see the band play a series of shows (ranging from “rare and intimate club performances to full-on arena spectacles”) in select cities in the US, as well as London and Mexico City.

You can see details of Twenty One Pilots’ planned London shows below:

June 2022

21 – The Camden Assembly, London

22 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

23 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

25 – The SSE Arena Wembley, London

Tickets for Twenty One Pilots’ ‘Takeøver Tour’ are on sale now – you can get more information and buy tickets here.

Meanwhile, a new fan-made album of Twenty One Pilots songs-turned-lullabies has been released – you can listen to ‘Babyface’ now.

The covers record is the work of the US duo Sparrow Sleeps, who have previously transformed tracks by the likes of Yungblud, Foo Fighters and Paramore into lullabies.

Released last month (June 22), ‘Babyface’ features renditions of Twenty One Pilots songs such as ‘Trees’, ‘My Blood’ and ‘Chlorine’.