Watch Tyler, The Creator perform at a kid’s birthday in the new video for ‘Corso’

Tyler, The Creator has shared the latest visual from his just-released sixth album, ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’: a one-take showcase of his idiosyncratic performance style, set from inside a child’s birthday party.

As has been the case for all of his recent videos, ‘Corso’ was directed by Tyler himself under his Wolf Haley moniker. The clip co-stars DJ Drama – who also features on the track, and prominently throughout the rest of the album – MCing as Tyler dances and raps atop a stage of tables.

Watch the video for ‘Corso’ below:

‘Corso’ marks the third official single from ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’, which was released last Friday (June 25). The album was preceded by the singles ‘Lumberjack’ and ‘WUSYANAME’, as well as a comical skit titled ‘Brown Sugar Salmon’. The album features guest spots from Pharrell Williams, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla $ign and more across its 16 tracks.

In a four-star review for NME, writer Luke Morgan Britton said the follow-up to 2019’s ‘IGOR’ “stands as an all-encompassing culmination of Tyler’s ever-varying sound, showing that growth isn’t always linear and that artists can be a multitude of things.”

The official announcement of Tyler’s new album followed a series of cryptic teasers, which began with billboards popping up in various locations with the words “call me if you get lost” and a phone number emblazoned on them. The rapper then released a pair of teaser videos, both titled ‘Side Street’, before finally unveiling the long-awaited release.

On the touring front, Tyler is among the names headlining Day N Vegas 2021, alongside Kendrick Lamar and Travis Scott. He debuted material from ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ live at the BET Awards last Sunday (June 27), performing ‘Lumberjack’ from within a simulated windstorm.