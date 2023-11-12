Watch Tyler, The Creator join Kendrick Lamar & Baby Keem for ‘The Hillbillies’ live debut

Tyler, The Creator was joined by Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem last night (November 11) for the live debut of ‘The Hillbillies’.

Earlier this year, Lamar and Baby Keem surprised their fans with ‘The Hillbillies’, a new drill-inspired song that sampled Bon Iver. The single was the pair’s tenth collaboration together, following the Grammy-winning ‘Family Ties’ and 2021’s ‘Range Brothers’ and ‘Vent’.

In the video for the song, there was also a cameo from Tyler, The Creator, who flashes a button to the camera at one point that reads “Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2023” – the first unofficial announcement that Lamar and Keem would appear Tyler’s annual LA festival.

Advertisement

That proved true last night when all three arrived on stage for a rendition of the track. You can watch the moment here:

Earlier this week, Tyler, the Creator revealed the full schedule to play at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival that is taking place this weekend (November 11-12).

Acts slated to play include Ice Spice, Beabadoobee, Willow, PinkPantheress, and Balming Tiger. Check out the full schedule here.

Camp Flog Gnaw will make its return after a quiet few years, the reasons for which Tyler’s manager Chris Clancy previously said were “really not that deep”.

“Tyler toured all year and was busy with a number of projects. Reading the tea leaves and what’s happening with festivals coming out of the pandemic, we thought it would be best to come back next year,” he said.

Advertisement

2019’s edition saw Solange, FKA twigs, Brockhampton and others take to the stage. Whilst it was rumoured Frank Ocean would perform as the unnamed, surprise headliner, it turned out to be Drake.