Watch Tyne-James Organ dance up a storm while covering The Kooks’ ‘Naive’ for Like A Version

Tyne-James Organ recently took to the triple j studios for the broadcaster’s Like A Version segment, covering The Kooks‘ classic, ‘Naive’.

Airing on the station today (June 11), Organ’s version of the song stays true to the original, with a near-perfect emulation of Kooks’ frontman Luke Pritchard’s English lilt. Sporting something of an apt Britpop mullet, Organ swayed his way through the cover, really throwing himself into the studio performance.

“I chose to cover ‘Naive’ because of my sister,” he said in a post-performance interview.

Advertisement

“It’s one of her favourite songs of all time. She introduced me to The Kooks when I was like 12, and all-in-all I forgot to buy my sister a birthday present so this is it,” he laughed.

Watch the rendition below.

In addition to the cover, Organ and his band also performed an original song. He chose ‘Heal You’, lifted from his recent album ‘Necessary Evil’, which was released last month.

Watch that below too.

Advertisement

‘Necessary Evil’ marks Organ’s debut album, featuring singles recent ‘Sunday Suit’ and ‘London’s Calling’. It also comprised older cuts such as 2020’s ‘Hold Me Back’ and ‘Not Ready For Love’, as well as 2019’s ‘Graceful’.

He recently kicked off his national album tour in Adelaide, playing shows around the country for the rest of June and wrapping up in early July.