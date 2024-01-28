Watch U2 cover Crowded House’s ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’ at first Sphere show of 2024

U2 have covered Crowded House‘s ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’ at their first Sphere show of 2024 – watch the footage below.

The rock band have commenced the 2024 leg of their Sphere residency, which began back in October and was extended due to high demand.

In their first concert of the year (January 26), U2 celebrated by performing a special acoustic cover of Crowded House’s ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’. The song was performed in tribute to the Australian band’s frontman Neil Finn, Tim Finn, his brother and longtime creative collaborator, and their mother Mary.

Watch the special moment below:

U2 recently shared a video of them playing ‘Even Better Than The Real Thing’ live from the Sphere, a song originally released on U2’s 1991 album ‘Achtung Baby’, and has often been included in the band’s setlists ever since.

The band are scheduled to play the megavenue all the way up until March this year – see here for more information on remaining tickets.

U2 are also said to be working on a new album, and in a November interview, Bono said that the record was “somewhat tied” to the medical status of drummer Larry Mullen Jr., who has been recovering from neck surgery, and pulled out of playing at the band’s Las Vegas Sphere residency.

Bono had previously said that the new album would be “an unreasonable guitar record” with “big choruses”.

In other news, U2 are soon to livestream their performance for the upcoming Grammys live from The Sphere, marking the first ever live broadcast from the state-of-the-art arena. The Grammys are taking place on February 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and will be hosted by Trevor Noah.