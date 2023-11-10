Watch U2’s video for ‘Zoo Station’ live from Las Vegas Sphere

U2 have released a video of them performing ‘Zoo Station’ from the Las Vegas Sphere – watch the footage below.

The band are currently partway through their Las Vegas residency, which is being held at the brand new $2 billion MSG Sphere venue at the Venetian Resort.

Today (November 10), the band have uploaded footage of their performance of ‘Zoo Station’ from their first performance at the venue. The song is taken off their 1991 album ‘Achtung Baby’.

The video opens with a fan calling the Sphere “sensory overload”, with another fan admitting it was “show 37 or 38 for me”. The video then launches into drone footage of the 18,000 seated structure, showing off the venue’s 160,000 speakers and dome-shaped wraparound LED screen. Take a look below:

NME visited their show, and in a five star review said that the U2 gig “truly takes your breath away”: “They pull off a dazzling series of technological tricks right from the outset as whirring drones whizz past the audience while everything from giant helicopters, falling letters, widescreen desert landscapes and even a projection of the Sphere itself come hurtling towards the audience.”

U2 announced that they have extended tour dates at their residency into 2024 due to “unprecedented demand”. Find all new dates here and get tickets here.

It was recently reported that the venue, which cost $2billion (£1.6billion) to build, has made a loss of $98.4million (£80.5million) since opening. Revenue from the venue included $4.1million from the sold-out U2 shows and $2.6million from suite licensing and advertising on its exosphere. Meanwhile, a survey of Wall Street analysts has predicted a quarterly loss of $1.27 a share.

When approached for comment by NME, Sphere pointed towards a press release concerning their financial status.

In a comment for this press release, Executive Chairman and CEO James L. Dolan said: “Sphere’s opening in Las Vegas in September represented a significant milestone, generating worldwide attention and marking the beginning of a new chapter for our Company. We are building positive momentum across Sphere and remain confident that we are well positioned to drive long-term value for shareholders.”