Watch Usher serenade Doja Cat at his Las Vegas residency

Usher has serenaded Doja Cat at his residency in Las Vegas – watch the footage below.

The R&B crooner, whose latest Las Vegas stint started on October 11, spotted Doja Cat in the crowd and held her hand. There, he sang his song ‘There Goes My Baby’ from the 2010 album ‘Raymond v. Raymond‘. Doja, who celebrated her birthday yesterday (October 21), can be seen dancing along and smiling.

The singer is no stranger to serenades on his tour; he was recently seen singing to Keke Palmer, after she was criticised by her then-boyfriend who she shares a child with. Palmer went on to star in Usher’s new music video for the song ‘Boyfriend’.

Doja Cat interacting with Usher during his Vegas residency last night. pic.twitter.com/UpDdCaMB3f — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 21, 2023

Usher has been performing his ‘My Way’ residency in Las Vegas for nearly three years now; the singer also stopped by Paris recently for a residency at La Seine Musicale. There, he brought out fellow Southerner Offset to perform the Migos hit ‘Bad and Boujee’.

Usher has also announced he will be releasing his new album ‘Coming Home’ and performing the Super Bowl Half Time Show on the same date. The singles ‘GLU‘, ‘Good Good’ (ft Summer Walker and 21 Savage) and ‘Boyfriend’ are all expected to appear on the album.

Meanwhile, Doja Cat released her latest album ‘Scarlet’ in September. In our three-star review, we said that ‘Scarlet’ “adds up to an overlong, slightly repetitive but ultimately compelling album of two halves… Still, by this stage, there’s no doubt that Doja has made her point – that she doesn’t owe us anything but to be herself.”

Both Usher and Doja Cat are also due to perform on the BBC Live Lounge. The series so far has featured the likes of Olivia Rodrigo and Troye Sivan.