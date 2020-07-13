Watch Vance Joy cover DJ Sammy’s ‘Heaven’

Vance Joy shared his take on ‘Heaven’ by DJ Sammy yesterday (July 13). The singer-songwriter posted a brief rendition of the track to Instagram.

In his video’s Instagram caption, the ‘Riptide’ singer explained that he has “been playing piano in quarantine”. Joy is perhaps better known for accompanying himself on the guitar, but showcases his proficiency as a pianist in the video. Watch it below:

Advertisement

‘Heaven’ was originally released by Bryan Adams in 1984. The track appeared on his album ‘Reckless’. DJ Sammy famously covered the ‘80s hit in 2002, alongside Yanou and Do. Vance Joy’s recent rendition draws inspiration from the second of these versions.

Earlier in July, Australian Record Store Day revealed that Vance Joy would drop a new vinyl release to coincide with the event. Australian Record Store day was originally scheduled to take place in April. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will now take place across three separate dates in August, September and October.

Towards the beginning of the pandemic, Vance Joy participated in the Together At Home concert series, hosted by Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation. In April, he premiered never-before-seen live footage from his Nation of Two world tour, recorded in 2018.

In his Together At Home live-stream, Joy explained that sharing his music is “about getting people together.”

“And also passing on the right information, good information about coronavirus and also ways we can get through it.”