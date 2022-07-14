Watch Vance Joy perform ‘In Our Own Sweet Time’ cuts on a Barcelona rooftop

Vance Joy has released footage of an intimate set he delivered for a group of friends, performing a trio of songs from his recent third album, ‘In Our Own Sweet Time’, from a rooftop in Barcelona.

Simply titled ‘In Our Own Sweet Time Sessions’, the video is presented as an old-school home video, replete with a nostalgic VHS filter. It opens with Joy picking some lemon myrtle – which he says “smells like lemon gelati” – before greeting some friends and talking about his history with the Spanish city.

“I came here in 2019,” he says in the clip, “just before a tour we did opening up for Pink. And I was here for two days, and then I went on a date with a lovely girl, we got along really well…” Flanked by live trumpeting and a cohort of backup singers, Joy then performs ‘Clarity’, the penultimate single from ‘In Our Own Sweet Time’.

He performs ‘Every Side Of You’ – the album’s final single – while lunch is being served, and then album cut ‘Way That I’m Going’ later in the evening.

Take a look at the full performance below:

According to a press release, the video comes as “the first in a string of deluxe content” for ‘In Our Own Sweet Time’, which will be followed in the coming months with a collection of ‘Clarity’ remixes. The album arrived last month via Liberation, and also featured the singles ‘Missing Piece’ and ‘Don’t Fade’. Joy will tour it around Australia this September, playing 13 shows across capital cities and regional hotspots.

‘In Our Own Sweet Time’ came as the follow-up to Joy’s acclaimed 2018 album, ‘Nation Of Two’. Though it landed over four years since that record was released, Joy has kept busy in the interim: in 2020, he shared two unique cover tracks, putting his idiosyncratic twist on The Pogues’ ‘Fairytale of New York’ and DJ Sammy’s ‘Heaven’. That year also saw him drop a concert film recorded during his ‘Nation Of Two’ world tour.

Last January, Keogh teamed up with Marshmello and Benny Blanco for the collaborative single ‘You’. He launched the track with a series of guerilla-style performances in the streets of Melbourne, dedicated to the late industry icon Michael Gudinski.