Watch Vance Joy perform in the streets of Melbourne

Vance Joy took to the streets of Melbourne over the weekend to deliver a string of guerilla-style performances, marking his first live performances in over a year.

Announcing the shows on Saturday (March 6), Joy – real name James Keogh – revealed he’d be playing three shows on Sunday (March 7), starting at Hardware Lane, before performing at Ombra and wrapping things up at Flinders Street Station.

These performances also marked the first time Keogh has had the chance to perform ‘You‘, his collaboration with Marshmello and Benny Blanco.

The shows were also organised by the City of Melbourne in conjunction with the late Michael Gudinski, who passed away early last week.

Vance Joy can be seen paying tribute to Gudinski at Flinders Street Station, saying, “He was such a great man and he touched so many people’s lives”.

Keogh added that “throughout (Gudinski’s) whole career, he lifted up Australian music”, before dedicating ‘Riptide’ to him.

‘You’ marked the first new original song from Vance Joy in almost three years, following the release of his 2018 album ‘Nation Of Two’.

Throughout 2020, Keogh covered a selection of songs in videos posted on social media, from The Pogues‘ ‘Fairytale of New York‘ to DJ Sammy’s rendition of Bryan Adams‘ ‘Summer‘.

Watch other clips of Vance Joy’s Melbourne performances below.