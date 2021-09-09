Watch Vance Joy perform ‘Missing Piece’ on ‘The Late Late Show’

Vance Joy made an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden this week, performing his most recent single, ‘Missing Piece’.

The idyllic performance was beamed to the airwaves from the iconic Casa Vicens in Barcelona, where natural light illuminates Joy and his band. The track was performed as a five-piece, with Joy’s keyboardist also breaking out a saxophone towards the end of the run.

Take a look at Joy’s performance of ‘Missing Piece’ below, then compare it to the studio mix:

Advertisement

‘Missing Piece’ was released as a single back in May, marking the first new material in Joy’s catalogue since the 2018 release of his second album, ‘Nation Of Two’. Co-written with New Zealand multi-hyphenate Joel Little, the track was inspired by relationships fractured by the COVID-19 pandemic, and will appear on his as-yet-undated third album.

“‘Missing Piece’ is a song about being separated from someone you love,” Joy said in a press statement. “It can be tough but when what you have is good you know that these separations are just small stuff; you’re both holding the line. It’s about the stillness you find when you are together.”

Despite the lengthy wait for new music, Joy has kept mighty busy since his last record dropped; last year, he shared two unique cover tracks, putting his singer-songwriter twist on The Pogues’ ‘Fairytale of New York’ and DJ Sammy’s ‘Heaven’. He also released a concert film in 2020, recorded during the ‘Nation Of Two’ world tour.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Joy teamed up with Marshmello and Benny Blanco for the collaborative single ‘You’. He launched the track with a series of guerilla-style performances in the streets of Melbourne, dedicated to the late industry icon Michael Gudinski.

‘Missing Piece’ also received an acoustic rendition in July, recorded live from his home in Melbourne.