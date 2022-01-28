Watch Vera Blue cover The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s ‘Stay’ for Like A Version

Vera Blue is the latest artist to appear on triple j’s Like A Version segment, covering The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber‘s hit song, ‘Stay’.

Blue’s rendition of the track — which placed second in triple j’s 2021 Hottest 100 — aired on the broadcaster today (January 28). It’s a stunning rework of the high-energy cut, incorporating signature elements of Blue’s sound — a harp, heavy reverb and powerful vocals — to make the track her own.

Watch Blue’s version of ‘Stay’ below.

In addition to the cover, Blue also performed her own original song. She opted for her only 2021 single ‘Temper’, inspired by ’80s pop. Watch that performance below too.

Speaking of the track’s origins at the time of its release, Blue said: “I don’t know whether it’s made up, but people always say redheads are a bit fiery, and that we have a bit of a short fuse.”

“This song’s about grabbing hold of that emotion and trying to suppress it so you don’t scare your partner away. It makes me dance, but it’s also got that emotional edge.”

Blue’s ‘Temper’ also made it into this year’s Hottest 100, coming in at #72.

It was Blue’s third Like A Version appearance, having performed on the segment back in 2016 to cover Jack Garratt‘s ‘Breathe’, as well as perform her track ‘Hold’. She also joined Flume on the show later that same year for ‘Never Be Like You’, along with Kai, Ngaiire and Kučka, and a cover of ‘My Boo’ by Ghost Town DJs.