Watch Vera Blue perform new track ‘Lie To Me’ and ‘Regular Touch’ on YouTube Music Sessions

Vera Blue performed her latest single ‘Lie To Me’ and 2017’s ‘Regular Touch’ for YouTube Music Sessions yesterday (August 26).

The singer-songwriter had support from Sunshine Coast pop artist Jack Gray, who performed his most recent single ‘I Got 3’, which was released in June.

Introducing the song, Gray said, “I’ve played it on a livestream acoustically in my room, but I have not played it with a band so this is the first time.”

Watch the full session below:

Speaking of the experience, Vera Blue, real name Celia Pavey, said, “I feel really comfortable in a recording studio.”

“It’s less intense to a show, I feel like I can relax, be in the zone and enjoy the experience of being in a studio again.”

Pavey’s new single ‘Lie To Me’ is her first original track for the year, following on from a cover of David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’ which she debuted during a livestream, before its official release in June.

Released as a single back in 2017, ‘Regular Touch’ appeared on Pavey’s first and only full-length album to date, ‘Perennial’. She has since released a handful of singles, including ‘Rushing Back’ with Flume, which came in at #2 on triple j’s Hottest 100 last year.

The intimate YouTube Music Sessions aim to raise money for live music industry charity Support Act, in partnership with the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA).

Other artists who’ve recently jumped into the YouTube studio for the cause include Lime Cordiale, Jessica Mauboy and Paul Kelly.