Watch Vetta Borne cover Gwen Stefani’s ‘Cool’ for Like A Version

Melbourne singer-songwriter Vetta Borne is the latest to take to the triple j studios for the station’s Like A Version segment, covering Gwen Stefani‘s ‘Cool’.

Airing today (July 16), on the first morning of Melbourne’s lockdown, Borne’s rendition of the ’00s hit is sultry and smooth, with her own flair that sets it apart from Stefani’s original. She leans on the instrumental more to drive the song, upping the intensity of the drums, adding a bassline and throwing in some lush guitar moments.

“Everytime I hear ‘Cool’ it takes me back to being a teenager and like that really dramatic heartbreak feeling,” Borne explained in her post-performance interview.

“I think there’s something so beautiful in that lyric: ‘That after all that we’ve been through / I know we’re cool‘. Like it’s so simple but it’s very impactful.”

As is typical of the segment, Borne also performed an original track. She chose January’s ‘Kissing Strangers’, which marked her first single of the year.

Watch that below too.

Vetta Borne is the project of Maribelle Anes, who has also previously released music under her own name. She began sharing music under the new moniker back in 2019, and has released a number of singles since.

She teamed up with Ukiyo last year, going back to the name Maribelle for their cut ‘Good Enough’.