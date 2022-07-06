Watch video for Dropkick Murphy’s new single ‘Two 6’s Upside Down’

Dropkick Murphys have released the video for their new single ‘Two 6’s Upside Down’ – watch below.

The track, which features on the band’s upcoming album ‘This Machine Still Kills Fascists’, is described as a “forlorn gambler’s lament, awash in love and loss, murder and punishment”.

Frontman Ken Casey said of the single: “‘Two 6’s Upside Down’ is acoustic, but it’s still tough. It’s edgy and these lyrics are menacing. We just wanted to show right out of the gate that even though this album is acoustic, it’s still going to have some fire.”

The accompanying video sees the band performing the song while gathered around the Woody Guthrie statue in Woody’s native Okemah, Oklahoma as footage of the band playing the song to European festival crowds weaves in and out.

‘This Machine Still Kills Fascists’ is out September 30 via the band’s Dummy Luck Music / [PIAS], with a special edition vinyl out in November. Pre-order the album here.

Dropkick Murphys chose to retreat to Woody’s home state of Oklahoma to record the album, making a point to visit his hometown to retrace the musician’s steps. It had a profound effect on the creative process and making of the songs, with the band focusing a lot of their material on Woody’s unpublished lyrics. They ended up recording two albums, with Vol. 2 scheduled for release in 2023.

The Boston-Irish band were due to play a UK and Ireland tour in 2022 to mark 25 years since their formation. However, the gigs were postponed to 2023 due to complications relating to COVID. See the new tour dates below and find any remaining tickets here.

January 2023

13 – Telegraph Building, Belfast

14 – 3Arena, Dublin

16 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

17 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

18 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

20 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

21 – SSE Arena Wembley, London

22 – O2 Academy, Birmingham