Watch video for FKA Twigs and Shygirl’s ‘Papi Bones’

FKA Twigs has shared the video for her track ‘Papi Bones’, which features Shygirl – watch below.

‘Papi Bones’ appears on Twigs’ new mixtape, ‘Caprisongs’, which came out in January. The release is the follow-up to her 2019 album ‘Magdalene’, and was previewed in December by her collaboration with The Weeknd, ‘Tears In The Club’.

In a four-star review of ‘Caprisongs’, NME wrote: “After pouring her darkest moments into ‘Magdalene’, this varied and playful mixtape represents a moment of release, though it remains to be seen whether Barnett will head further into this direction, or enter a new album era recharged.

“You suspect, knowing twigs and her crew of chameleon-like collaborators, that she’ll probably continue to do both at once.”

The Aidan Zamiri-directed video for ‘Papi Bones’ sees Twigs and Shygirl dressed in Burberry check, pushing goats around in strollers. Twigs has also previously released music videos for ‘Caprisongs’ cuts ‘Meta Angel’ and ‘Jealousy’.

Earlier this week, it was announced that FKA Twigs had directed a new short film in which she also stars as part of the 2022 International Woolmark Prize celebrations.

Playscape features Twigs and others dancing to ‘He Hu’ by Duval Timothy and Rosie Lowe before X-Ray Spex‘s classic ‘Identity’ takes over. The film has been made in tribute to the annual prize, which awards achievement in fashion.

Meanwhile, Twigs teamed up with Yung Lean for new song ‘Bliss‘. The video for the single – also directed by Aidan Zamiri – sees Twigs and Lean dressed in wedding attire and travelling around in a classic car. A white horse, young bikers and a striped yellow sofa also make an appearance.

The single appears on Lean’s new mixtape ‘Stardust’, which was released last Friday (April 8). It’s the artist’s first full-length Yung Lean project since 2020’s ‘Starz‘ and his first mixtape since 2018’s ‘Poison Ivy’.

Elsewhere, Twigs will soon be starring in a new remake of The Crow with It star Bill Skarsgård in the lead role as Eric Draven.

As Deadline reports, the film will be helmed by Rupert Sanders, who previously directed Snow White And The Huntsman and Ghost In The Shell.