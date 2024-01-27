Watch video of U2 playing ‘Even Better Than the Real Thing’ at Las Vegas Sphere

U2 have shared a video of them performing ‘Even Better Than the Real Thing’ live from the Las Vegas Sphere – watch the footage below.

The band are in the midst of their ‘U2:UV Achtung Baby’ residency at the state-of-the-art venue, which kicked off back at the end of September, and is set to run until March 2.

The Sphere, a $2 billion venue located in the city’s Venetian resort, is an 18,000 seated structure, with 160,000 speakers and a dome-shaped wraparound LED screen. The video shows off the full scope of the room, using drone footage to spotlight the dizzying, spectacular visuals.

‘Even Better Than the Real Thing’ is a song originally released on U2’s 1991 album ‘Achtung Baby’, and has often been included in the band’s setlists ever since.

NME visited their show, and in a five star review said that it “truly takes your breath away”: “They pull off a dazzling series of technological tricks right from the outset as whirring drones whizz past the audience while everything from giant helicopters, falling letters, widescreen desert landscapes and even a projection of the Sphere itself come hurtling towards the audience.”

Earlier today, it was revealed that U2 will give a special performance from the Sphere at next week’s Grammys, and will present an award at the ceremony. It will mark the first official broadcast from within the venue.

It was recently reported that the venue has made a loss of $98.4million (£80.5million) since opening. Revenue from the venue included $4.1million from the sold-out U2 shows and $2.6million from suite licensing and advertising on its exosphere. Meanwhile, a survey of Wall Street analysts has predicted a quarterly loss of $1.27 a share.

U2 are said to be working on a new album, and in a November interview, Bono said that the record was “somewhat tied” to the medical status of drummer Larry Mullen Jr., who has been recovering from neck surgery, and pulled out of playing at the band’s Las Vegas Sphere residency.