Watch Zayn Malik’s teasers for new single ‘Love like This’

Zayn Malik has teased his next single ‘Love Like This’ in a series of video teasers. Check them out below.

The single will be the ex-One Direction member’s first original release in two years, following his third studio album ‘Nobody Is Listening’ from 2021, after recently signing a new deal with Mercury Records.

The singer started teasing ‘Love Like This’ last month after wiping his Instagram feed. He posted a short clip of him on a motorcycle, teasing that “new music is coming.” He first previewed a snippet of the song in a video of him standing atop an apartment complex.

Last week, he announced the release date for the single via a video of him tagging a wall with graffiti that read ‘Love Like This. July 21’. Malik also posted a picture of him hugging a woman, but his body kept the anonymity of the love interest. Many fans thought this was Selena Gomez.

At the start of this week, the 30-year-old dropped two more video teasers; both revealed other models in the music video. They also answered the question of who the love interest was in the photo. In his latest video, a woman is submerged in red lights reciting the song’s lyrics.

Sources have told Billboard that Zayn Malik’s music will sound different from previous tracks like ‘Pillowtalk’ and his 2017 Taylor Swift duet ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’.

Under a teaser, former bandmate Liam Payne commented on his post, saying, “This sounds big already.”

This sparked multiple fans begging for a One Direction reunion. In a recent podcast appearance, Malik spoke about his departure from the band. On Call Me Daddy, he didn’t want to “go into too much detail” however he mentioned that “There were obviously underlying issues.”

Last year, in honour of Jimi Hendrix‘s 80th birthday, Zayn covered his 1971 track ‘Angel’. The year before that, he collaborated with Ingrid Michaelson on the ballad ‘To Begin Again’.