Watch Vince Staples perform ‘Take Me Home’ with Fousheé on ‘Fallon’

Vince Staples performed his song ‘Take Me Home’ with Fousheé on last night’s edition (August 18) of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – watch their performance below.
The track is taken from Staples’ recent self-titled album, which arrived last month.
Staples and Fousheé performed the song while seated back-to-back on a rotating platform that was bathed in dark blue lighting.
Earlier this month Staples contributed a track to the recent Pokémon anniversary soundtrack ‘Pokémon 25: The Red EP’.
“I’ve always been a fan of Pokémon, so it was particularly special to be asked to take part in this 25th anniversary celebration,” the rapper said in a statement about his involvement in the record.
“I’m excited for people to hear ‘Got ‘Em,’ and hope the song resonates with fans, especially those who grew up with Pokémon like I did.”
Staples is set to join Tyler, the Creator on the latter’s upcoming North American tour, with Kali Uchis and Teezo Touchdown also supporting.
See Tyler’s upcoming tour dates below:
FEBRUARY 2022:
Thursday 10 – San Diego, Pechanga Arena
Friday 11 – Phoenix, Footprint Center
Saturday 12 – Las Vegas, Michelob Ultra Arena
Monday 14 – El Paso, Don Haskins Center
Wednesday 16 – Dallas, American Airlines Center
Friday 18 – St. Louis, Chaifetz Arena
Saturday 19 – Kansas City, Cable Dahmer Arena
Sunday 20 – Minneapolis, Target Center
Tuesday 22 – Chicago, United Center
Thursday 24 – Milwaukee, Fiserv Forum
Sunday 27 – Columbus, Schottenstein Center
Monday 28 – Little Caesars Arena
MARCH 2022:
Thursday 3 – Worcester, DCU Center
Friday 4 – Norfolk, Chartway ARena
Sunday 6 – Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
Monday 7 – Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena
Wednesday 9 – Montreal, Place Bell
Friday 11 – Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
Saturday 12 – Pittsburgh, Petersen Events Center
Sunday 13 – New York, Madison Square Garden
Wednesday 16 – Charlotte, Bojangles Coliseum
Friday 18 – Orlando, Amway Center
Saturday 19 – Tampa, Yuengling Center
Sunday 20 – Miami, FTX Arena
Wednesday 23 – Charleston, North Charleston Coliseum
Friday 25 – Duluth, Gas South Arena
Sunday 27 – Houston, Toyota Center
Tuesday 29 – Denver, Ball Arena
Thursday 31 – Los Angeles, Staples Center
APRIL 2022:
Friday 1 – Oakland, Oakland Arena
Saturday 2 – Sacramento, Golden 1 Center
Monday 4 – Portland, Moda Center
Thursday 7 – Vancouver, Pacific Coliseum
Friday 8 – Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena