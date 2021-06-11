Weezer take aim at Pitchfork in punchy new single ‘Tell Me What You Want’

The 2021 Summer Game Fest has officially kicked off, and with it, a jammy new song from Weezer.
The band teamed up with indie developers Funktronic Labs to debut ‘Tell Me What You Want’, performing it live from inside Funktronic’s new game Wave Break. The game is described as “the world’s first skateBOATING game, inspired by arcade skateboarding classics”, and features a mode inspired by Weezer, fittingly titled Weezy Mode.
‘Tell Me What You Want’ first surfaced as a B-side cut from Weezer’s recently released 15th album, ‘Van Weezer’, and simmers with a sharp, metal-via-surf-rock edge. The track also takes a bold swing at fellow music site Pitchfork, with frontman Rivers Cuomo singing: “Don’t be influenced by an office full of dorks/I won’t mention any names, [cough cough], Pitchfork”.
Watch the live debut of ‘Tell Me What You Want’ below, along with a teaser for the Weezy Mode of Wave Break:
Premiering their brand new song “Tell Me What You Want” from @WaveBreakGame, this is @Weezer! #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/SBVvTGiAeR
— Summer Game Fest – LIVE Today! (@summergamefest) June 10, 2021
Wave Break is available to download on PC (via Steam), Google Stadia and Nintendo Switch.
Summer Game Fest is currently being streamed live on Twitch and YouTube. It’ll see a swathe of exclusive announcements, updates and demos for upcoming video game releases, including a rumoured Borderlands spin-off titled Wonderlands, and season four of Call Of Duty: Warzone.
Weezer have released two albums for 2021 (thus far): ‘OK Human’ in January, and ‘Van Weezer’ last month.
Both albums received three-star reviews from NME, with writer Kevin EG Perry calling the former “an evocative, intimate record that’ll make you pine for the old world”, and Mark Beaumont saying, “the bull-snorting hellchords and squealing solos of ‘Van Weezer’ clash so hard with [Cuomo’s] style that the retro metal elements often just feel like slapped-on gimmickry”.
The band have already confirmed plans to usurp their 2021 output with a monolithic four albums next year. Dubbed the ‘Seasons’ saga, each album is due to be released on the first day of every season in 2022, and will feature its own unique style. For example, one of the four records will be inspired by Elliot Smith. Another will be inspired by Weezer.
Weezer are also set to join Green Day and Fall Out Boy on the long-delayed Hella Mega Tour next year, with new dates for North America locked in last month, following a rescheduled slate of UK and European dates in April. Weezer and Green Day are also scheduled to perform at the Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals next June.
Take a look at the new lot of Hella Mega Tour dates below:
JUNE 2022
19 – Vienna, Ernst-Happel Stadion
21 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis
22 – Groningen, Stadspark
24 – London, London Stadium
25 – Huddersfield, John Smith’s Stadium
27 – Dublin, Venue TBA
29 – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park
JULY 2022
2 – Paris, La Defense Arena
24 – Dallas, TX @ Globe Life Field
27 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park
29 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
31 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field
AUGUST
01 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
04 – Flushing, NY @ Citi Field
05 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
08 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
10 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park
13 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
15 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
17 – Columbus, OH @ Historic Crew Stadium
19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park
20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizen’s Bank Park
23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field
25 – Denver, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
27 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle park
29 – San Diego, CA @ PetCo Park
SEPTEMBER
01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium
06 – Seattle, WA @ T Mobile Park