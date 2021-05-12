Watch Weezer perform ‘All The Good Ones’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

Weezer delivered a performance of ‘All The Good Ones’ during their latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – you can see it below.

Taken from their latest album, ‘Van Weezer’, the song combines the band’s indie roots with more 80’s-inspired rock riffs.

You can watch Weezer’s full performance on The Tonight Show below.

Advertisement

Last month, the UK and European leg of Weezer’s tour alongside Green Day and Fall Out Boy – the ‘Hella Mega Tour’ – was rescheduled to 2022.

After all of the dates were pushed back due to ongoing pandemic-related restrictions, new dates were announced for summer 2021 in the UK and Europe, along with US dates also set for summer.

In a joint statement, the bands said: “Europe + UK – this past year has been chaotic to say the very least, and while we hoped we’d be able to make the Hella Mega Tour a reality for you this summer, COVID had other plans.

“With that being said, your shows will now be happening in 2022. Your tickets are good for the new dates, so make sure you hold onto them!”

Advertisement

Last mont, Weezer played a special livestream show from Los Angeles, which saw them perform songs from ‘OK Human’ with the backing of an orchestra.

Reviewing the show, NME wrote: “Tonight’s virtual concert saw Weezer once again try something entirely different – and succeed. One punter in the livestream’s comment box said: “Oh no – it’s actually good. I can’t clown on them now. That’s Cuomo and co: defying expectations since day one.”