Watch Wet Leg perform two tracks on ‘The Tonight Show’

Wet Leg were the musical guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (March 9) – watch their performance below.

The band are currently on a US headline tour but stopped by the 30 Rock studios to perform two tracks from their upcoming, self-titled debut album.

Watch the band perform their viral debut track ‘Chaise Lounge’ and 2021’s ‘Wet Dream’ below.

Wet Leg made their US television debut last year with an appearance on Late Night With Seth Myers following performances on Later With Jools Holland and NPR’s Tiny Desk concert.

Later this week, the group are set to perform at SXSW before returning to the UK for a headline tour around the release of debut album ‘Wet Leg’, which is out April 8.

Wet Leg have also announced a run of instores and another UK headline tour for later in the year. Check out the dates below:

APRIL 2022

7 – Banquet at PRYZM, Kingston (early & late shows)

8 – Rough Trade East, London (matinee & evening)

9 – Resident, Brighton

10 – Rough Trade, Bristol

11 – Rough Trade, Nottingham

12 – HMV, Birmingham

13 – Bear Tree Records out-store at The Foundry, Sheffield

16 – Newcastle University, Newcastle

17 – The Mash House, Edinburgh

19 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

20 – Gorilla, Manchester

21– Trinity Centre, Bristol

23 – o2 Institute, Birmingham

24 – Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich

26 – Electric Ballroom, London

27 – The Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth

28 – Neighbourhood Weekender, Victoria Park, Warrington



JUNE

23 – The Louisiana, Bristol (for Independent Venue Week)

NOVEMBER

3 – UEA, Norwich

14 – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol

15 – O2 Academy Liverpool, Liverpool

17 – SWG3, Glasgow

18 – Leeds Beckett Students Union, Leeds

19 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

21 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

23 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

25 – Rock City, Nottingham

27 – Limelight, Belfast

28 – Academy, Dublin

Last month Wet Leg shared a new track called ‘Angelica’.

The group described the song, which is about Teasdale’s oldest friend, as a mixture of “the absurd”, “the sardonic”, “social angst” and “a trippy, synth-kissed journey through parties and regrets.”

Teasdale added: “It’s laced with disenchantment. Even though the chorus is ‘good times, all the time’. That’s just impossible, isn’t it?”