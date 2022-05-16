Watch Wet Leg play ‘Wet Dream’ and ‘Ur Mum’ on ‘Later’

Wet Leg recently stopped by the Later… with Jools Holland studio to perform two cuts from their debut, self-titled album following its release last month.

The performance marked their return to the program after making their debut appearance with ‘Chaise Longue’ in October of last year. This time around, the Isle of Wight band played ‘Wet Dream’ and ‘Ur Mum’ – complete with “longest and loudest scream” intact.

Watch both of those performances below:

Though it marks their second time on Later, Wet Leg have been making a slew of television appearances of late. They made their US TV debut last December with a performance of ‘Chaise Longue’ on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

In March, they performed ‘Wet Dream’ and ‘Chaise Longue’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and last month they played ‘Too Late Now’ on the Late Late Show with James Corden.

Wet Leg’s eponymous debut album arrived in April, scoring the duo their first ever UK Number One. In a five-star review, NME said the record “feels like a giddy race around a funfair, those pesky lows batted away with wit and wisecracks like a game of verbal whack-a-mole.

“It rushes with liberating, infectious joy that makes you want to grab your own partner-in-crime and speed off on an adventure.”