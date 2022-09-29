Willow has covered Yungblud’s track ‘The Funeral’ on BBC Radio 1 – check out the video below.

The Los Angeles singer-songwriter collaborated with Yungblud (aka Dominic Harrison) on his song ‘Memories’, which appears on the latter’s recent self-titled third album.

Today (September 29), Willow put her own spin on ‘The Funeral’ as part of a two-track set for this year’s Live Lounge Month. She transformed the gritty pop-punk anthem into a laid-back acoustic number.

“I just love the lyrics; I love just the vibe that he’s giving on this song,” Willow explained of her decision to cover the single.

“It feels very like Billy Idol to me. I just love the vibe that [Yungblud] has. And I learned it on acoustic guitar a few months ago and was just like, ‘I really love that song, so why not do that’.”

The musician continued: “I had to bring out the upright bass, y’know… give it a different vibe. Doing it in such a different way… it just fills my heart. I’m so happy.”

Additionally, Willow treated listeners to a live airing of ‘Curious/Furious’ from her fifth album ‘Coping Mechanism’, which is out next Friday (October 7). Watch both performances above, or listen to the full programme on-demand via BBC Sounds.

The singer has released two other tracks from her new record – the follow-up to 2021’s acclaimed ‘Lately I Feel Everything’ – in the form of ‘Maybe It’s My Fault’ and ‘Hover Like A Goddess’.

Yungblud also participated in Live Lounge Month recently. Other artists to have played sessions for the series throughout September include Wet Leg, Rina Sawayama, Sam Smith, Nova Twins and RAYE.