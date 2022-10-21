Watch Winston Surfshirt, Milan Ring and Jerome Farah cover Doja Cat’s ‘Kiss Me More’ for Like A Version

Winston Surfshirt are the latest group to hit the triple j studio for the broadcaster’s Like A Version segment, covering Doja Cat‘s ‘Kiss Me More’.

The Sydney-based band were joined by Jerome Farah and Milan Ring for the cover, which aired today (October 21). They’ve given Doja’s hit an instrumental makeover with added Winston Surfshirt flair. The band’s rendition incorporates slinky brass and laidback vocals, with their distinct mellow sound met with the dulcet tones of Farah and Ring on backup vocals.

“When I first heard [Doja’s song], I was obsessed with it and it was all I listened to,” the band’s titular frontman, Winston, said in a post-performance interview. “It felt like something I wish I’d written, but I couldn’t write – so we did it for Like A Version.”

Advertisement

Check out their ‘Kiss Me More’ cover below:

The outfit also performed their own original song, opting for their latest cut ‘Of Another Kind’. Released in August, the cut also features Farah and Ring, who stayed in the triple j studio for the performance. Check it out below.

Winston Surfshirt are gearing up to release their third album next month, titled ‘Panna Cotta’. The 15-track record will feature a slew of previously released collaborative singles, including the Ramirez-assisted ‘All Of The Little Things’, ‘Complicated’ with Young Franco, ‘There’s Only One’ featuring Genesis Owusu, ‘Maybe I’m In Love With You’ with Talib Kweli and the aforementioned ‘Of Another Kind’.