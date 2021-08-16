Watch Wu-Tang Clan perform with the Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Wu-Tang Clan made their return to the stage over the weekend, delivering a show at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre backed by the Colorado Symphony.

Marking their first concert in over a year, on August 13 the legendary group delivered a setlist of over 30 songs, most of which performed in collaboration with the Denver-based orchestra.

As reported by Stereogum, the orchestra – who have previously backed acts like The Flaming Lips at the same venue – helped RZA, Ghostface Killah, Method Man and co. perform hits like ‘Protect Ya Neck’ and ‘C.R.E.A.M.’.

Advertisement

Watch clips of those songs below:

In addition, the group also performed select songs from various members’ solo endeavours. This included a rendition of late member Ol’ Dirty Bastard‘s ‘Shimmy Shimmy Ya’, which was performed with the help of the rapper’s son, Young Dirty Bastard.

Wu-Tang Clan also reprised their cover of The Beatles‘ ‘Come Together’, which they haven’t played live since 2019, per Setlist.fm.

OutKast‘s Big Boi and DJ Chris Karns both supported the group, with the former delivering a string of OutKast classics like ‘B.O.B.’ and ‘Ms. Jackson’.

Advertisement

Last week, the trailer for the second season of Wu-Tang: An American Saga dropped, ahead of the season’s premiere this September. Airing on Hulu, the show’s second season will centre around the creation of the group’s iconic debut album ‘Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)’.

Earlier this year, Wu-Tang Clan announced a new photobook Wu-Tang Clan: Legacy, which was strictly limited to 36 copies – each of which will be encased in its very own bronze-encrusted steel chamber.