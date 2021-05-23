Watch You Am I and Funny Lumsden cover The Pretenders’ ‘Brass In Pocket’

You Am I have teamed up with Fanny Lumsden to cover The Pretenders’ smash hit ‘Brass In Pocket’ for ABC music TV series The Set.

Airing last night (May 22), the cover stays fairly loyal to the original tune, with Lumsden and You Am I’s Tim Rogers swapping verses.

Watch the cover below:

‘Brass In Pocket’ comes from The Pretenders’ self-titled debut album, released back in 1979. The group have continued to release new music ever since, with their latest album, ‘Hate For Sale’, arriving last year.

The performance arrives roughly a week after the arrival of You Am I’s latest album, ‘The Lives Of Others’. It marked the band’s 11th album overall.

You Am I are currently touring the album as part of the Spring Loaded festival, which has forthcoming stops in Queensland, Adelaide, Darwin, Victoria and Perth. The band sit on a lineup that also features Grinspoon, Regurgitator, Jebediah, Magic Dirt and Frenzal Rhomb.

Lumsden’s last release was her third studio album ‘Fallow’ in 2020. The record earned her the ARIA Award for Best Country Album, a nomination for the Australian Music Prize and multiple Golden Guitar awards.

Last weekend’s episode of The Set featured a joint cover by Miiesha and Lime Cordiale of ‘Dancing In The Moonlight’.

Previous episodes have featured Hiatus Kaiyote and Emma Donovan’s cover Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’, a cover of ‘Psycho Killer’ by Genesis Owusu and The Chats, and Missy Higgins and Birdz taking on Destiny Child’s ‘Survivor’.