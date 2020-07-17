Watch Yours Truly cover Oasis for triple j’s ‘Like A Version’

Aussie pop-punk band Yours Truly have taken to triple j‘s ‘Like A Version’ studio this morning to give their rendition of Oasis‘ ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’.

‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ was originally released in 1995 as the fifth single from Oasis’ seminal second studio album ‘What’s The Story (Morning Glory)?’

In addition to the cover, Yours Truly performed their original song ‘Composure’, taken from their forthcoming debut album ‘Self Care’.

We’ve heard two singles from ‘Self Care’ thus far, ‘Composure’ and ‘Together’. The album is set for release on Friday, September 18.

‘Composure’ marked the band’s first single for 2020, with the video being released back in April.

“(It’s) about trying to keep your cool at the end of a relationship and how difficult it can be,” Yours Truly lead vocalist Mikaila Delgado explained in a press statement of the song.

“We wanted this to feel very personal and ‘hand made’ which is why stitch work and embroidery is such a feature in the video,” she said of the music video.

“I wanted to have us animated in the video to look like fabric so we called on our friend Georgia (Moloney) who actually created the single artwork to do it on camera.”