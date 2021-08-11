Watch Yungblud and Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes perform ‘Obey’ for the first time

Yungblud surprised his fans last night (August 10) by bringing out Bring Me The Horizon‘s Oli Sykes to perform their 2020 collaboration ‘Obey’ for the first time.

The debut performance saw the pair delivering a high-energy rendition of the track, resulting in a huge reaction from fans in attendance at London’s O2 Forum.

It came during the second night of the Doncaster star’s five-night stint at the Kentish Town venue, which will continue from tomorrow night (August 12) until Saturday (August 14).

The two artists joined forces for ‘Obey’ in September last year, which featured on BMTH’s collaboration-heavy EP ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’.

In a glowing four-star review, NME described the track as “an ode to kicking against the pricks and having a good time in the process”.

“This is Bring Me The Horizon and Yungblud at their inspirational best,” our verdict stated.

“‘Obey’ is an empowering anthem that will make you want stand up and do something about the absolute state of the world.”

Yungblud’s Kentish Town shows come after he kicked off his UK tour at Rock City in Nottingham last Friday (August 6).

The gig was the first of the singer’s (real name Dominic Harrison) ‘Occupy The UK’ tour, which was rescheduled earlier this year and came two weeks after the UK dropped all its coronavirus restrictions.

The singer will head out on another tour, dubbed the ‘Life On Mars’ tour, later this year, beginning in Brighton at the end of September.