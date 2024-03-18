Watch Yungblud play surprise gig at Camden Market

Yungblud played an impromptu show in Camden Market this afternoon (March 18) to celebrate the announcement of his own festival, BludFest.

The artist, whose real name is Dom Harrison, had announced the free London outdoor show late last week, promising to make his “biggest announcement yet” during the performance at a location which was not announced until today.

Yungblud appeared at the Ampitheatre in the centre of Camden Market, located near the statue of Amy Winehouse, at around 5pm for a five-song set. There, he officially launched BludFest, an all-day festival set to take place in August at Milton Keynes Bowl.

Check out footage of the show and the setlist below:

Lord and saviour yungblud pic.twitter.com/KmBl0CnQUI — Kierah 🐮🖤 (@anotherfukstar) March 18, 2024

hannahjaylove via instagram stories with yungblud pic.twitter.com/8l2eIC7FPF — YUNGBLUD UPDATES (@yungbIudupdates) March 18, 2024

Yungblud’s Camden Market setlist [via Setlist.fm] was:

‘strawberry lipstick’

‘The Funeral’

‘I Love You, Will You Marry Me’

‘fleabag’

‘Loner’

BludFest will take place on August 11 at Milton Keynes Bowl and will be headlined by Yungblud himself. The rest of the line-up features recent collaborator Lil Yachty, as well as Soft Play, Nessa Barrett, The Damned, Lola Young, Jazmin Bean and many more to be announced.

Beyond the music, the “community” focussed event will also play host to include a ‘Make A Friend’ tent, free photobooths, a Yungblud museum, and a recreation of Camden’s iconic The Hawley Arms – the artist’s favourite pub.

Asked what it means to be headlining Milton Keynes Bowl in the footsteps of David Bowie, Queen, Green Day and Linkin Park, Yungblud told NME: “Wow! What the fuck? That’s the fucking mad, isn’t it? BludFest is happening! I’m launching my own festival. I had the idea to do it last November. I just had fucking insomnia one night and thought, ‘What’s the next thing we can do that is really a staple and just pushes the boundaries?’

“This whole thing has been about fucking with people. When press don’t write about us, when labels don’t want us, when festivals don’t take us seriously, when people don’t take my generation seriously, let’s just poke the bear every time and piss everyone off to see if we can get away with it. We’re a community, we’re getting bigger, we’re gonna do it anyway!”

He continued: “We were talking and I said, ‘Where can we do it?’ People really got it excited about it and went, ‘Do you know what? Let’s do it at Milton Keynes Bowl. I’ve got that photo of Bowie in his yellow suit from ’83 and I remember [live album and movie] ‘Bullet In A Bible’ by Green Day. I was like, ‘What? We’re gonna do it there?’”

Tickets will go on sale at 10am this Friday (March 22) and will be available here.

In January, Yungblud released his latest single ‘When We Die (Can We Still Get High?)’, which followed on from a series of three singles released in 2023: June’s ‘Lowlife’, August’s ‘Hated’ – which Yungblud described as the “most personal song [he’s] ever released”, and ‘Happier’, which he released in October. The latter track featured Oli Sykes of Bring Me The Horizon, marking the pair’s second collaboration following Yungblud’s 2020 single, ‘Obey’.