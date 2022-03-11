Watch Yungblud’s new video for ‘Funeral’ with Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne

Yungblud has shared his new video for ‘Funeral’ and it features a cameo from Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne – check it out below.

The track – which is the Doncaster rock star’s first since last year’s ‘Fleabag’ – was released today (March 11).

In the tongue-in-cheek video, Sharon runs Yungblud over whilst driving in a car with Ozzy. “What the fuck was that?” Ozzy asks before Sharon replies: “Just some fucking poser”. Ozzy replies: “Ah, run him over again then.”

You can watch the full video here:

Earlier this week, Yungblud teased the video via a new Instagram Reel.

He posted some behind-the-scenes footage from the ‘Funeral’ video shoot that showed him posing for the camera with Ozzy, who wore heavy black make-up, and hugging Sharon.

The musician first began teasing the new single last weekend (March 5), when he shared an image of a handwritten message. “To whom this may concern,” it began. “For those I let down I’m sorry, for those who let me down, fuck you but I forgive you.”

It concluded: “You are cordially and graciously invited to my funeral.”

The singer also shared the single’s official cover artwork, which sees him lying in an open coffin. It displays the song title in a blood-red font above the lyrics: “Nobody came / What a shame, shame, shame.”

‘The Funeral’ is expected to appear on the follow-up to Yungblud’s 2020 album, ‘weird!’. In an interview earlier this year, he said the new record would contain “the most personal music I’ve ever written”.

“And I think people are going to be a bit shocked about that because all my other music is pretty personal,” he continued. “I think I just need to say it as it is: completely uncensored, completely outrageously. And I think this is what this album’s doing. You know what I mean? That’s what I do. And my favourite songs I’ve ever released are the songs that do that. So, you know what I mean? Get ready.”