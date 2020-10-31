Watch Yungblud’s new video for stripped-back version of ‘Cotton Candy’

Yungblud has shared a new stripped-down version of his recent single ‘Cotton Candy’ – watch its video below.

The original version of the track was shared earlier this month, with its own video following a week later.

The new video for ‘Cotton Candy Live AF’ sees Yungblud perform the track in a living room, backed by stripped-down instrumentation.

Advertisement

Watch the ‘Cotton Candy Live AF’ video below.

The song is the fourth preview of the singer’s upcoming second album ‘Weird!’ following on from the release of the tracks ‘God Save Me, But Don’t Drown Me Out’, ‘Weird!’ and ‘Strawberry Lipstick’.

“‘Cotton Candy’ is about sexual liberation,” Yungblud recently said about the song. “To me sex and sexuality is about freedom and the idea that you can to lose yourself in other people of all genders, of all shapes and sizes to find yourself and figure out who you truly are.

“Sexual interaction should not be shamed, it should be celebrated because to have safe sex is to spread love and the world needs love more than ever right now.”

Advertisement

New album ‘Weird!’, originally set to come out next month, has now been pushed back to a December 4 release date due to coronavirus-related delays.

“I needed to get this album to you because you fucking deserve it,” he said in a statement. “This has been the weirdest fucking year imaginable. And this is a conversation between us, and it needed to come imminently because fuck waiting until March next year. That”s not happening.

Yungblud is set to tour ‘Weird!’ across the UK in autumn 2021, with the run of dates featuring a massive London gig at Alexandra Palace and a hometown show at the Doncaster Dome.