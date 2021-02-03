Watch Yungblud’s stripped-back cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’

Yungblud has covered Olivia Rodrigo‘s breakout smash ‘Drivers License’ during a recent radio session.

The Doncaster artist (aka Dom Harrison) appeared in a session for Virgin Radio France to promote his latest album ‘Weird!’, which came out last December.

Accompanied by a musician on acoustic guitar, Yungblud performed an intimate stripped-back take on Rodrigo’s hugely successful single. He also offered up live versions of ‘Cotton Candy’ and ‘Mars’ on which he played guitar.

You can watch all three songs below.

Rodrigo’s original ‘Drivers License’, released on January 8, remains at Number One in the UK and US singles charts. The track has also been covered by jxdn and Travis Barker, who transformed it into an upbeat rock number.

Last week, a TikTok user’s road rage-fueled parody of the hit – titled ‘Drivers License POV: The Guy Behind Her’ – went viral on the social media platform. “Did she just get her driver’s license?/ Cause I’ve been stuck behind her car/ Driving three miles an hour” the spoof’s lyrics went.

Speaking in a recent interview with NME, Olivia Rodrigo reflected on how the positive reaction to ‘Drivers License’ – which has been endorsed by Taylor Swift – had surpassed her “wildest dreams”.

“It’s been such a crazy rollercoaster ride and I’m definitely excited to have artist friends that know the ins and outs of the music industry,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Yungblud shared the zombie film-inspired visuals to ‘Acting Like That’, featuring Machine Gun Kelly, last month (January 21).