Watch Zack de la Rocha perform while sitting down after injuring leg at Rage Against The Machine reunion show

During Rage Against The Machine’s second reunion show in Chicago last night (July 11), vocalist Zack de la Rocha appeared to injure his leg and, after leaving the stage for a short while, finished the rest of the set while seated.

According to reports on social media, de la Rocha sustained the injury during Rage Against The Machine’s fourth song ‘Bullet In The Head’.

Returning to the stage after a short break he said: “I don’t know what happened to my leg right now. Straight up, but you know what? We’re gonna keep this fucking shit going. I can crawl across this stage. We’re gonna play for you all tonight,” before the band started ‘Testify’.

He then performed the rest of the set while sitting on an onstage monitor and when he did stand, it looked like he couldn’t put any weight on the leg.

The band are due to perform a second show at Chicago’s United Center tonight (July 12) as part of their lengthy Public Service Announcement tour. Rage Against The Machine have yet to comment on de la Rocha’s injury, or how it will affect the rest of the tour.

Se lesionó Zach de la Rocha, vocalista de Rage Against the Machine, durante un concierto en la ciudad de Chicago, en Estados Unidos. La gran parte de esa presentación la hizo sentado. #AhoraMás con @UrielEstradaTV pic.twitter.com/X73xkBjyoD — Ahora Más (@ahoramasoficial) July 12, 2022

Zach DeLa Rocha just did 90% of the show sitting on a monitor with a messed up knee. And he was still great! Amazing show from Rage Against the Machine tonight in Chicago. — Tom (@Retalsmot) July 12, 2022

Zach de la Rocha injured his leg during a Bullet in the Head and has continued the show sitting on a monitor pic.twitter.com/unXK7DOxhd — Drivont (@Drivont) July 12, 2022

Zack De La Rocha just gave a better performance while sitting than most artists give on their two feet. Hope he is ok but what a fucking show! #RageAgainstTheMachine #PSATour pic.twitter.com/dklPzTsvJZ — Pablo Alvarez (@ThePabs_) July 12, 2022

Rage Against the Machine was amazing. Zack De La Rocha hurt his leg during his 3rd song of the night and came out to finish the set seated. Didn't miss a beat vocally. Great night. #RATM #Chicago pic.twitter.com/ivu0CbR1au — GD (@WSoxMixologist) July 12, 2022

This looks like the moment Zack de la Rocha hurt his leg. After this he leans on the drum platform until the song ends and the band helps him off stage for the short break pic.twitter.com/Aest2eml5E — Drivont (@Drivont) July 12, 2022

Earlier this week, Rage Against The Machine performed their first show in almost 11 years as they kicked off their Public Service Announcement Tour at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre on July 9.

During the show, they covered Bruce Springsteen and spoke out about Roe v. Wade being overturned with a video message that said “abort the Supreme Court”.

The band, who first announced their second reunion back in 2019, were set to kick the tour off in March 2020. Ongoing complications surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, however, forced the tour to be rescheduled several times over; the most recent pushbacks came in January and February, where half of the US leg was postponed from April to July, and the other half was pushed into 2023.

Among the band’s UK appearances will be headline slots at this year’s Reading & Leeds, as well as a massive outdoor show in Edinburgh. Find tickets for the band’s UK dates here, and North American ones here.