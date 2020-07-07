Watch Zack de la Rocha play guitar in pre-Rage Against the Machine band

Archival footage has surfaced of Rage Against the Machine‘s frontman Zack de la Rocha playing guitar in his old hardcore band, Hard Stance.

The footage, including plenty of frenetic energy and stage-diving, was shot in March 1990 at the Hollywood Live nightclub. Watch it below:

“The following footage was recovered from a tape owned by the Haworth family and provided to hate5six.com for digitization, restoration, and online preservation,” reads a disclaimer at the beginning of the video.

“The identity of the original filmer is currently unknown but will be made clear in the description should they come forward.”

Hard Stance initially formed in 1987 with de la Rocha on guitar and Eric Ernst on vocals. When Ernst left the band, de la Rocha took over the mic and formed the band Inside Out.

In 1991, de la Rocha would form Rage Against the Machine alongside Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk. Apparently, the band name stemmed from an album title idea that Inside Out had originally planned, but never recorded.

Rage Against the Machine initially split in 2000, when de la Rocha claimed the group “no longer meeting the aspirations of all four of us collectively as a band, and from my perspective, has undermined our artistic and political ideal”.

However, the band reformed for a series of shows from 2007-2011 before disbanding yet again.

Late last year, the band announced their reunion once again with a string of comeback shows across the United States, including a headline set at Coachella. However, their tour was forced to be postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rock/rap supergroup Prophets of Rage, featuring members from both Rage Against the Machine and Public Enemy, disbanded shortly after Rage Against the Machine’s reunion announcement.