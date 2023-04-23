Watch Zendaya’s first live performance in 8 years as she joins Labrinth onstage at Coachella 2023

Zendaya joined Labrinth onstage at Coachella Festival 2023, making the star’s first live performance in over eight years – check out footage below.

Towards the end of Labrinth’s set on Coachella’s Mojave Tent yesterday (April 22) the British rapper, singer and producer was joined by Zendaya to perform their Emmy-nominated hit ‘I’m Tired’ alongside ‘All Of Us’.

Both tracks were written for the soundtrack for HBO’s Euphoria.

Check out footage of Labrinth and Zendaya performing together below:

Did it all for love @Labrinth @Zendaya Tune in tomorrow for more Weekend 2 on the @YouTube livestream at https://t.co/w4QG9AcB3R pic.twitter.com/Sp8MumCa25 — Coachella (@coachella) April 23, 2023

THIS IS NOT A DRILL ZENDAYA IS LITERALLY PERFORMING ALL FOR US WITH LABRINTH AT COACHELLA RN OMFGFBDNDND pic.twitter.com/oBXCLNm89K — j a d a (@jadawadas) April 23, 2023

Zendaya makes a surprise appearance at Coachella. pic.twitter.com/dUV5y9Zfpb — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 23, 2023

Zendaya & Labrinth perform ‘All For Us’ at Coachella together pic.twitter.com/eHLWiE1Euu — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) April 23, 2023

Zendaya released her self-titled debut album in 2013 ahead of a tour that wrapped up in 2015. Since then, she’s performed at a handful of award ceremonies but last year, she confirmed she “stepped away from music quite a while ago for a number of reasons”. She added that she still “really loves it,” though.

Following her appearance at Coachella, Zendaya took to Instagram to share a story that read: “I cannot express my gratitude enough for this magical night. Thank you for my brother Labrinth for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on stage again.

“And to the crowd tonight… wow. My heart is so full. I can’t thank you enough for the love I received tonight, made all my nerves melt away. I’m so grateful.”

Elsewhere during his Coachella set, Labrinth was joined by Sia and dancer Maddie Ziegler to perform ‘Thunderclouds’.

Speaking about Sia, Labrinth said: “I fuckin love this girl. When I first came to L.A., I was depressed and fucked up … When someone picks you up and supports you as a friend, you gotta hold them close.”

Sia, Labrinth, and Maddie Ziegler together again 😭😭😭 I’m so happy 🥰 pic.twitter.com/LpjBevylBm — Sia and Wanda’s 👼🏻 ᗢ (@wanda_sia) April 23, 2023

During his set at the first weekend of Coachella, Labrinth was joined onstage by Billie Eilish to perform their new collaboration ‘Never Felt So Alone’.

Elsewhere during weekend two of Coachella, Dave Grohl made a cameo appearance during Wet Leg’s set and Bad Bunny teamed up with Gorillaz before apologising to Harry Styles for the weekend one “diss”.

Coachella 2023’s second weekend will conclude this Sunday (April 23). Planned headliner Frank Ocean will not be performing this weekend, withdrawing from the lineup on doctor’s orders due to leg injuries he sustained in the lead-up to last week’s festival.

In Ocean’s place, Blink-182 will headline Sunday night, after playing their first show since reuniting with founding member Tom DeLonge at last weekend’s edition. Additionally, the festival’s final night will be closed out with a back-to-back set from Skrillex, Fred Again.. and Four Tet. The trio have previously performed collaborative sets at New York’s Madison Square Garden in February, and London in January.