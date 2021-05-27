Watch Ziggy Ramo rework Paul Kelly’s ‘From Little Things Big Things Grow’ atop the Sydney Opera House

Ziggy Ramo has returned today with a stunning rework of Paul Kelly‘s classic ‘From Little Things Big Things Grow’.

Making the song his own and titling it ‘Little Things’, Ramo has also released a music video where he performs the song standing atop the Sydney Opera House.

Bookmarked with Kelly’s iconic chorus, Ramo delivers soft-spoken verses about the invasion of this land and the subsequent erasure of the history of First Nations people.

Watch the music video, directed by Ramo himself, for ‘Little Things’ below.

“‘From Little Things Big Things Grow'” has always been such an important song to not only me, but Australia,” Ramo explained in a press statement.

“It was released in 1991, the same year as the Royal Commission into Indigenous deaths in custody. 30 years on I feel honoured to be given permission by Paul Kelly and Kev Carmody to revisit the story from another perspective. ‘Little Things’ doesn’t fit into a genre, it doesn’t really fit into today’s musical landscape but this art felt urgent and I wanted to share it with the world.”

The concept for the video is so monumental that the Sydney Opera House released a mini documentary about the making of it, as well as the song, which is available to stream on their website.

“Thank you to the Sydney Opera House for believing and understanding my vision,” Ramo said in a further statement.

“It was a privilege to be able to bring this art to life…Our side of history is often not heard”.

Ziggy Ramo and Paul Kelly will both appear on this weekend’s episode of ABC’s ‘The Set’ alongside Eves Karydas.

This isn’t the first time Ramo has collaborated with the Sydney Opera House either. Last year, he performed the entirety of his debut album ‘Black Thoughts’ at the venue.

Earlier this year, he performed at the venue’s forecourt as part of a concert series that also included performances from Jack River, Budjerah and more.