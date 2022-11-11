Watch ZZ Top perform with ridiculous 17-string bass

ZZ Top performed with a ridiculous 17-string bass last week (November 5) during their performance in Huntsville, Alabama. Check out footage of the moment below.

Elwood Francis’ behemoth bass is likely custom-made, although it is marked Fender on the headstock. Francis was formerly a stage tech for the band, before joining them last year following the death of ZZ Top bassist, Dusty Hill.

“I was doing night internet searching [and] turned up a picture of this crazy 17-string bass,” Francis told UCR yesterday (November 10). “I sent a picture to [ZZ Top guitarist-vocalist] Billy [Gibbons] and we laughed about it and made some jokes about actually trying to use it.”

He added, “A few weeks later, after I had forgotten about it, Billy shows up with [the 17-string bass].” The bassist went on to describe performing with the bass as “one of those ‘hold my beer’ moments.”