Waterparks change song title to match fan’s misspelt tattoo

Waterparks have changed the song title to one of their tracks to match a fan’s misspelt tattoo.

Twitter user @clancybitch took to the social media site last month to post a tattoo inspired by the band’s recent ‘Greatest Hits’ album closer, ‘See You In The Future’.

But the tattoo artist had accidentally written “See You In In The Future” instead.

Advertisement

The band spotted the mistake and frontman Awsten Knight has now replied to the fan and said Waterparks have in fact changed the song title to match the inking.

“HEY I SAW YOUR TATTOO AND FIGURED THE LEAST WE CAN DO IS CHANGE THE SONG TITLE FOR U,” Knight wrote.

HEY I SAW YOUR TATTOO AND FIGURED THE LEAST WE CAN DO IS CHANGE THE SONG TITLE FOR U https://t.co/7LiDv9KEjz https://t.co/4qDnA3mGHJ — DANNY FANDOM (@awsten) November 3, 2021

The fan then replied: “I AM LITERALLY CRYING! THANK YOU GUYS SO MUCH FOR DOING THIS OVER MY MESSED UP TATTOO!”

@awsten @waterparks I AM LITERALLY CRYING! THANK YOU GUYS SO MUCH FOR DOING THIS OVER MY MESSED UP TATTOO😭❤️! God’s Favorite Boy Band😇🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/dnErKN1Xil — Clancy (@clancybitch) November 3, 2021

Meanwhile, Knight recently told NME the pop-punk band had loads of demos left over from ‘Greatest Hits’.

Advertisement

“There are by far more demos for ‘Greatest Hits’ than any other album [we’ve written], there are 108,” he said.

“Maybe we’ll pull one or two… Maybe I’ll leak stuff if I’m in that mood. I get in that mood sometimes where I’m antsy and I’m like, ‘Got to do something… go!’”

Speaking about the album itself, he previously said: “This record is full of songs that made me want to dance or jump up and down. When you’re stuck at home, you want things that make you move.”

He added: “So much of the album is about protecting yourself. When you make art, you have to have another version of yourself, an ego safety net,” and tracks like ‘Magnetic’ are about “not letting that version of you, be you.”