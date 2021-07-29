Wave Racer announces debut album ‘To Stop From Falling Off the Earth’

Australian producer Wave Racer has shared details of his debut studio album, ‘To Stop From Falling Off the Earth’.

The announcement today (July 28) was preceded by the release of three singles: ‘Left Behind’ in April, ‘What Are We Waiting For?’ in May and a cover of No Rome’s ‘Seventeen’ in June. Both ‘Left Behind’ and ‘What Are We Waiting For?’ will appear on the album.

To coincide with the announcement, Wave Racer has also shared a new song from the album entitled ‘Look Up to Yourself’. Its music video was directed by Rory Pippan, and depicts Wave Racer attempting to replicate fan-submitted videos of “special skills”.

Watch the video for ‘Look Up to Yourself’ below:

In a press statement, Wave Racer described ‘Look Up to Yourself’ as an “attempt at an anthem honouring the freedom of self-love and the perils of self-deprecation”.

“For a long time, I found myself becoming frustrated with the amount of time and energy I would spend trying to prove my own value to myself,” he said.

“[T]he song is about my discovery of that perilous habit within myself, and more broadly a warning to others about it. It’s meant to be a reminder that you have to go easy on yourself sometimes, and that it’s always just a matter of perspective.”

The producer went on to explain that the song’s video was an extension of this thematic exploration.

“Comparisons of individual merits are largely arbitrary and meaningless,” he said.

“Nobody can do you better than you can do you.”

Wave Racer has also announced two live shows for September, his first headliners in six years.

A full-band version of the project will perform at Sydney’s Lansdowne Hotel on September 9, followed by Melbourne’s Northcote Social Club on September 16.

Micra will serve as main support at both shows, with Tasker and Zeal opening in Sydney and Melbourne respectively.

‘To Stop From Falling Off the Earth’ is set for release on October 29 via [PIAS].