Wave Racer delivers his first single of the year, ‘Left Behind’

Sydney producer Wave Racer has delivered his first single of the year today, titled ‘Left Behind’.

The track marks his first in over six months, with his last single ‘Higher’ arriving in September of last year. The song marked his only release of the year.

‘Left Behind’ is a diversion from what fans can usually expect from Wave Racer – real name Thomas Purcell – as the producer demonstrates a dive into a grittier and more vocal-driven take on electronic music.

Listen to ‘Left Behind’ below:

In a press statement, Purcell revealed that ‘Left Behind’ was written following a bout of “post-breakup depression”.

“I was forced into a major identity transformation very rapidly and the song describes that experience and the unhealthy coping mechanisms associated with it,” Purcell said.

“I wanted the lyrics to be as honest and self-aware as possible, and sonically I think I managed to capture the sense of feverish anxiety and uncertainty that many of us probably feel during transformative times.

“Exploring new sounds and textures felt like the best way to complement the discovery of a new sense of self.”

Alongside the release of ‘Left Behind’, Wave Racer has also been revealed as the sole Australian artist booked for Porter Robinson‘s forthcoming virtual festival, Secret Sky.

The event, which also features Baauer, No Rome and Robinson himself, is set to take place on April 24, one day after the release of Robinson’s new album, ‘Nurture’.