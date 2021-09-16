Wave Racer puts an upbeat spin on sad times with new single ‘Dreaming’

Sydney producer Wave Racer (aka Tom Purcell) has shared a deceptively effervescent new single titled ‘Dreaming’, pairing a buoyant pop beat with heartrending vocals.

Released today (September 16), the track simmers with summery electric guitars, wobbly bass and bright, reverberant keys, over which Purcell delivers a spirited vocal performance. On the track’s chorus, he sings: “I’m still waking up at 3am / ‘Cause I’ve been dreaming about you again / It gets as hard and as cold as cement / Before it suddenly ends.”

Take a look at the lyric video for ‘Dreaming’ below:

In a press release, Purcell elaborated on the track’s thematic concept, saying he aimed to explore “the frustrating feeling when you can’t move on from somebody, and they keep popping into your head in ways you don’t appreciate”.

“All you have is negative associations and bad feelings about them,” he continued, “so the last thing you want to do is focus your energy on them, but it’s all you can seem to do, and it keeps you up at night. They haunt you in the most irritating and disruptive ways. You feel jealousy, anger, lust, and contempt all at once, and you’d much rather put your mind to better use. But for some reason you simply can’t.”

‘Dreaming’ comes as the fifth track to be shared from Wave Racer’s forthcoming debut album, ‘To Stop From Falling Off the Earth’, following previous singles ‘Left Behind’, ‘What Are We Waiting For?’, ‘Look Up To Yourself’ and ‘Auto’. The record is slated to land on October 29 via Astral People.

The album will be launched with a pair of live performances this December, marking Purcell’s first shows in six years. He’ll perform with a full band at Sydney’s Lansdowne Hotel on December 11, followed by Melbourne’s Northcote Social Club on December 17. Tickets for both shows are available from Wave Racer’s website.

Earlier this year, Purcell appeared on triple j’s Like A Version segment to deliver a bubbly cover of The 1975’s ‘It’s Not Living (If It’s Not Without You)’. He also shared a cover of the No Rome track ‘Seventeen’ back in June.