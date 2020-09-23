Wave Racer returns with new single ‘Higher’

Wave Racer has returned today (September 23) with the release of his new single, ‘Higher’.

The track marks the first single Wave Racer – real name Thomas Purcell – has released in 2020, and the first he’s released since 2019’s ‘This N That’.

Listen to ‘Higher’ below.

In between releases, Purcell travelled to London for two weeks and ended up recording and writing ‘Higher’ with Danny L Harle, whose notable collaborators include Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama and Caroline Polachek.

In a press release, Purcell said that Harle encouraged him to “push further outward, experimenting with new instrumental and production concepts”.

“For me, the song functions not only as an ode to the notion of ascension, but it’s also a kind of trophy symbolising my overcoming creative roadblocks – it set in motion a whole series of creative changes in my life,” Purcell said of the song.

On social media, Purcell explained what he hopes fans walk away from the song with.

“It’s my hope that this song can foster a broader sense of connectedness to those who surround you, and to remind you of the vitality of expressing yourself truthfully,” he wrote on Twitter.

In addition to previous single ‘This N That’, 2019 also saw Wave Racer drop ‘AUTO’ and ‘Summer Rain’, the latter of which features Kwame.