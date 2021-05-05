Wavves shares ‘Help Is on the Way’ from forthcoming album ‘Hideaway’

Wavves have returned with a new single and the announcement of their seventh studio album, ‘Hideaway’.

‘Help Is on the Way’, released yesterday (May 4), is the band’s second single of 2021. It follows the release of ‘Sinking Feeling’ in March, which will also feature on the new album. ‘Hideaway’ will be the band’s first album since 2017’s ‘You’re Welcome’.

These singles, meanwhile, mark the first new music from Wavves since 2018, when the band released the standalone singles ‘All Star Goth’ and ‘Emo Christmas’.

Listen to ‘Help Is on the Way’ below:

Wavves made ‘Hideaway’ with producer and TV on the Radio guitarist Dave Sitek, who has previously worked on records for Weezer, Kelis and Scarlett Johansson.

The nine-track album was influenced by Sitek playing the band – frontman Nathan Williams, bassist Stephen Pope and guitarist Alex Gates – deep cuts from Johnny Cash records and obscurities from the honky-tonk era.

“We’d listen to old music and not get much done, but it was really important in the end,” said Williams in a press statement.

The album was also inspired by Williams living in a literal hideaway, in a shed behind his parents’ house. It reflects a bleak lyrical outlook, which was exacerbated by the band having to cancel the 10-year anniversary tour for their 2010 album ‘King of the Beach’.

“I don’t have it in me to say that things are so much better,” said Williams. “It’s just not my story. It’s good if it’s someone else’s story, but I’ve also learned to realize there just isn’t redemption.”

‘Hideaway’ is set for release on July 16 via Fat Possum.