Wavves to play ‘King Of The Beach’ in full on Australian tour

Wavves have announced an Australian tour where they will mark the 10th anniversary of their third studio album, ‘King Of The Beach’, by playing the record in full.

The tour will take Wavves from Amplifier Bar in Perth on March 29 to Crowbar Brisbane on April 4. Opening act(s) have yet to be announced. Find the full list of dates and venues below.

The rock band will play ‘King Of The Beach’ in its entirety plus “fan favourites”, frontman Nathan Williams said on Twitter. He also promised “a few surprises” on Instagram.

Advertisement

General tickets go on sale this Friday, January 17 at 9am local time, though early bird pre-sale begins Wednesday, January 15 at 9am. You can sign up for early bird pre-sale here.

Wavves’ ‘King Of The Beach’ 10th anniversary Australian tour dates are:

Perth, WA, Amplifier Bar (March 29)

Adelaide, SA, Lion Arts Factory (April 1)

Melbourne, VA, Corner Hotel (2)

Sydney, NSW, Oxford Art Factory (3)

Brisbane, QLD, Crowbar Brisbane (4)

🇦🇺AUSTRALIA!

We can’t wait to return in March / April 2020.

We’ll be performing King Of The Beach in full + fan favourites

Sign up below to access early bird pre-sale tickets ↓

🎫https://t.co/A4B31AYJ9k

Tickets on sale Friday 17th January 9am local time pic.twitter.com/xwgHp0VI5W — WAVVES (@WAVVES) January 12, 2020

Wavves’ last album was ‘You’re Welcome’, released in 2017. That was the last time the band toured Australia, supporting Dune Rats with Hockey Dad and WAAX.

In December, Wavves teased their next record by posting to Instagram a studio video that included a snippet of a new song. Check it out below:

Advertisement