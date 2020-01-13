News Music News

Wavves to play ‘King Of The Beach’ in full on Australian tour

Their third studio album is 10 years old

Karen Gwee
Wavves King of the Beach Australia 10th anniversary tour
Nathan Williams of Wavves. Credit: Press

Wavves have announced an Australian tour where they will mark the 10th anniversary of their third studio album, ‘King Of The Beach’, by playing the record in full.

The tour will take Wavves from Amplifier Bar in Perth on March 29 to Crowbar Brisbane on April 4. Opening act(s) have yet to be announced. Find the full list of dates and venues below.

The rock band will play ‘King Of The Beach’ in its entirety plus “fan favourites”, frontman Nathan Williams said on Twitter. He also promised “a few surprises” on Instagram.

Advertisement

General tickets go on sale this Friday, January 17 at 9am local time, though early bird pre-sale begins Wednesday, January 15 at 9am. You can sign up for early bird pre-sale here.

Wavves’ ‘King Of The Beach’ 10th anniversary Australian tour dates are:

Perth, WA, Amplifier Bar (March 29)
Adelaide, SA, Lion Arts Factory (April 1)
Melbourne, VA, Corner Hotel (2)
Sydney, NSW, Oxford Art Factory (3)
Brisbane, QLD, Crowbar Brisbane (4)

Wavves’ last album was ‘You’re Welcome’, released in 2017. That was the last time the band toured Australia, supporting Dune Rats with Hockey Dad and WAAX.

In December, Wavves teased their next record by posting to Instagram a studio video that included a snippet of a new song. Check it out below:

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Music News

Copy of ‘The Sick Bag Song’ signed by Nick Cave raises $10,000 for Australian bushfire relief

Sofiana Ramli -
It was sold alongside one of Cave’s signature suits
Read more
Music News

Wavves to play ‘King Of The Beach’ in full on Australian tour

Karen Gwee -
Their third studio album is 10 years old
Read more
Music News

Here’s a list of benefit concerts fundraising for Australia bushfire relief

Karen Gwee -
Updated as more Aussie and international musicians announce shows
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.