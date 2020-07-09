Wax Chattels release ‘No Ties,’ announce new album ‘Clot’

Auckland trio Wax Chattels have released a new single and detailed their upcoming second studio album.

The band released ‘No Ties’ today (July 9) as the album’s lead single. Its release was accompanied by a new music video. Josh Burgess directed the video, which also features additional animation by Ezra Simons.

Watch it below:

In a statement, lead vocalist and bassist Amanda Cheng explained that the song detailed her experiences as a first-generation immigrant.

“I’ve never had a personal connection with my extended family,” she said.

“There’s an incomparable loneliness rooted in this — I think the weight of parental sacrifice and cultural estrangement is difficult for other Kiwis to understand.”

The album, ‘Clot,’ follows on from the band’s self-titled 2018 debut. James Goldsmith produced the album, having previously worked with the likes of Aldous Harding and Die! Die! Die!.

Veteran New Zealand label Flying Nun will release ‘Clot,’ as they did for the band’s previous album. Brooklyn label Captured Tracks, meanwhile, will handle the album’s US distribution.

In the interim between albums, Wax Chattels drummer Tom Leggett also played with fellow Auckland band Miss June. The band released their debut album, ‘Bad Luck Party,’ in September 2019.

Meanwhile, keyboardist Peter Ruddell began a solo project under the moniker of Sulfate. Ruddell released the project’s eponymous debut album, also in September 2019.