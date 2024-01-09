Waxahatchee announces new album ‘Tigers Blood’ and shares single ‘Right Back To It’

Waxahatchee has announced her latest LP ‘Tigers Blood’ and has shared the lead single ‘Right Back To It’.

‘Tigers Blood’ will mark the sixth album released by the singer – real name Katie Crutchfield – and follows her 2020 LP ‘St. Cloud’. It also marks her first release under her new label home, ANTI-.

A press release said that in this LP Crutchfield “emerges as a powerhouse – an ethnologist of the self – forever dedicated to revisiting her wins and losses” and sees her “arriving at revelations” and not holding them back.

Advertisement

The majority of the songs were written during what the singer called a “hot hand spell,” while on tour near the end of 2022. She reunited with her ‘St. Cloud’ producer, Brad Cook and collaborated with new colleagues such as MJ Lenderman and Spencer Tweedy.

‘Tigers Blood’ is set for release on March 22. Fans can pre-order the album here.

‘Right Back To It’ was released as the album’s first single. Directed by Corbett Jones and Nick Simonite, the accompanying video sees the singer singing on a boat while MJ Lenderman steers it providing backing vocals and playing guitar.

Speaking about the track, Crutchfield said (per Pitchfork): “I’m really interested in writing love songs that are gritty and unromantic. I wanted to make a song about the ebb and flow of a longtime love story.”

She continued: “I thought it might feel untraditional but a little more in alignment with my experience to write about feeling insecure or foiled in some way internally, but always finding your way back to a newness or an intimacy with the same person.”

Advertisement

Waxahatchee’s ‘Tigers Blood’ track list is:

1. ‘3 Sisters’

2. ‘Evil Spawn’

3. ‘Ice Cold’

4. ‘Right Back To It’

5. ‘Burns Out At Midnight’

6. ‘Bored’

7. ‘Lone Star Lake’

8. ‘Crimes Of The Heart’

9. ‘Crowbar’

10. ‘365’

11. ‘The Wolves’

12. ‘Tigers Blood’

Waxahatchee has also announced 2024 US tour in support of ‘Tigers Blood’ that kicks off with a hometown show at Kansas City’s Uptown Theater on April 18 and goes through September.

Snail Mail, Good Morning, Tre Burt, Tim Heidecker, Greg Mendez and Gladie will all serve as opening support on select dates. General ticket sale will commence tomorrow, January 10 at 10am. Visit here for tickets and check out the full list of dates below.

Waxahatchee 2024 US tour dates are:

APRIL

18 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater ^

19 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre ^

20 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed ^

21 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre ^

23 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall ^

25 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place ^

26 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre ^

27 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount Theatre ^

28 – Richmond, VA – The National ^

30 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel ^

MAY

1 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium ^

3 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live ^

4 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham Theater ^

5 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival

6 – Birmingham, AL – Lyric Theatre ^

8 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom ^

9 – Fort Worth, TX – Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall ^

10 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater ^

11 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater ^

13 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren ^

14 – The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA ^

16 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium ^

17 – Paso Robles, CA – Barrelhouse Brewing Co. ^

18 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater ^

19 – Sonoma, CA – Gundlach Bundschu Winery ^

21 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot ^

23 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom ^

AUGUST

19 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall %

21 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s %

23 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant %

24 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee %

25 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Beer Garden %

26 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Warhol at Carnegie Music Hall %

28 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

29 – South Deerfield, MA – Tree House Summer Stage &#

30 – Portland, ME – State Theater &#

31 – Accord, NY – Arrowood Farms &#

SEPTEMBER

1 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summerstage &#

6 – Vienna, VA – Filene Center – Wolf Trap &#

7 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore #@

8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore &+

^ w/ Good Morning

% w/ Tre Burt

# w/ Tim Heidecker

& w/ Snail Mail

+ w/ Greg Mendez

@ w/ Gladie

In a four-star review of her 2020 LP, NME said: ” Across the duration of ‘Saint Cloud’, a number of returns are made. ‘Ruby Falls’ namechecks Waxahatchee Creek, calling back to the physical roots of the project, while the album’s titular closing track – an elegiac voice and piano affair, “burning slow” as its late refrain suggests – is named in honour of her father’s home town in Florida.”

They continued: “Crutchfield is 30 now, and recently described sobriety as another return: to the person she used to be before she started drinking. And though that sea change may have resembled a swirling tempest, it’s a pleasure to hear one of America’s finest modern songwriters working in her brand new element.”