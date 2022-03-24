Waxflower share buoyant new single ‘The Drama Scene’, detail sophomore EP

Brisbane pop-punk outfit Waxflower have shared a jaunty new single titled ‘The Drama Scene’, sharing alongside it the news of their forthcoming sophomore EP.

Building on the punchy, nostalgic vibes of earlier singles ‘Soak’ and ‘Ring’, the new song shines with ultra-bright riffs, brisk drums and an infectiously energised vocal hook. In a press release, frontman Tristan Higginson called ‘The Drama Scene’ a “reflection of my social life at the time [it was written]”, whereby “there was just so much negativity swirling around, and I was contributing to that”.

He continued: “I was generally unhappy, the song is me airing out some of the agitation I had with where my own actions were placing me. The song is mostly the same as the demo, with exception of the second verse which ended up a more [drum ’n’ bass]-style effort. Stevie [Knight, producer] helped us add more programming to make that section of the song stand out from the rest.”

Have a listen to ‘The Drama Scene’ below:

‘The Drama Scene’, ‘Soak’ and ‘Ring’ will all appear on Waxflower’s second longform effort, ‘The Sound Of What Went Wrong’, which is due for release on April 29 via Rude Records. Landing as the follow-up to last year’s ‘We Might Be Alright’, the five-track effort – rounded out by ‘Two Thumbs’ and the Sydney Sprague-featuring ‘Misaligned Love’ – was recorded over two weeks in Sydney.

As drummer Daniel Seymour (who also plays in Columbus, with an EP of their own just announced) explained: “Those two weeks were spent crafting and perfecting these songs – to become the most accurate representation of who we are as people, musicians, and what we hope Waxflower reflects. I feel this release is just the next step in our progression, a movement forward in the constant search to find ‘our sound’.”

Preceding the new EP’s release will be a 13-date national tour with Trophy Eyes, riding on the high of their recent singles ‘27 Club’, ‘Bittersweet’ and ‘Nobody Said’. Full details on – and tickets for – that run can be found on the Live Nation website.